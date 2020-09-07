Atmosphere Held It Down For The Underground On "Vampires"

"I do believe in monsters, I call them officers, I know enough to know to keep an eye on how I talk to them," spits Slug on "Vampires, his opening lines a haunting reminder of today's volatile sociopolitical climate. Originally released on 2002's acclaimed God Loves Ugly, standout cut "Vampires" showcases Slug's affinity for pairing everyday observation with metaphorical language.

It's part of the reason that the legendary underground duo has remained so beloved throughout these years -- that, and Ant's stellar brand of evocative production, which never fails to complement Slug's chosen emotional delivery. "Some of ya'll are peace, but even one too many is still a decent number for the breeding of a beast," he continues, hard-hitting commentary on what has now come to be known as the "not all cops" movement. In fact, "Vampires" as a whole is decidedly anti-establishment, with Slug's doubts in the system eloquently penned and delivered dexterously. Despite being nearly twenty-years-old, the track still feels relevant to this day -- check it out for yourself now, and show some love to the birthday boys Slug and Ant.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I do believe in monsters, I call them officers

I know enough to know to keep an eye on how I talk to them

Some of ya'll are peace, but even one too many

Is still a decent number for the breeding of a beast

With no release, she keeps and teaches no remorse

More resembling of a thief than a horse