Atmosphere Get Spooky On "Blotter Acid Reflux Syndrome"

Mitch Findlay
September 23, 2020 15:33
Blotter Acid Reflux Syndrome
Atmosphere

Following the announcement of their new album "The Day Before Halloween," Atmosphere deliver their spooky new single "Blotter Acid Reflux Syndrome."


Today, legendary underground duo Atmosphere has officially announced their new album The Day Before Halloweenan album said to be murky, menacing, and inspired by the work of literary titan George Orwell. With the project appropriately set to arrive on October 30th, Atmosphere have come through with the first glimpse at what appears to be their darkest (or otherwise spookiest) album yet. Behold the mysteriously titled "Blotter Acid Reflux Syndrome," or "BARS" for short. 

Driven by an organ-driven instrumental evocative of an old horror film score, Slug sets things off with some typically imaginative lyricism, raising eyebrows and provoking thought in one fell swoop. "Yesterday I saw two houseflies going at it in the bathroom, like a couple of barflies," he raps, in his opening lines. "It was disgusting, but not cause of the fucking -- it's just a random thought I had that everyone's an offspring of something." Between the words and the accompanying video, "Blotter Acid Reflux Syndrome" can be disturbing at times, but fans of Slug's penmanship will likely find this latest drop to be rather fascinating. Check it out for yourself now, and look for the full project to arrive on The Day Before Halloween.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Yesterday I saw two houseflies going at it in the bathroom, like a couple of barflies
It was disgusting, but not cause of the fucking
It's just a random thought I had that everyone's an offspring of something

