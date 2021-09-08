Atmosphere Drops Off "Side C" Ahead Of New Album

Atmosphere have taken a unique approach in releasing their forthcoming album. The Twin Cities duo have been sharing massive cuts titled, "Side A" and "Side B" consisting of several new tracks packed as one. This week, they returned with "Side C" along with a sleek set of visuals to assist. The new release includes four new songs: "Distances," "Carousel" ft. Nikki Jean, "Vanish" and the giant posse cut "Pressed" which includes Anwar HighSign, BlackLiq, Sa-Roc, Haphduzn, and Lateef the Truthspeaker.

While Atmosphere have been in the game for over two decades, they've been keeping a consistent stream of music on the deck over the past few years including the release of 2020's The Day Before Halloween and 2019's Whenever.

Check out the latest release from Atmosphere below. WORD? drops on Oct. 8th.