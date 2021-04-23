LeBron James has delivered some pretty incredible shoes over the last two decades and in the 20s, it seems like he will be bringing even more dope shoes to the table. The Nike LeBron 18 was brought out last year and in 2021, the Nike LeBron 18 Low has been making waves with a ton of new and unique offerings. One of the models that has been teased a lot over the past week is the Atmos x Nike LeBron 18 Low "Viotech" which dropped in Asia today.

Based on the official images below, you can see how this shoe is actually a LeBron 18 Low replica of the "Viotech" Air Max 1 which came out back in 2003. With the brown upper, orange midsole and purple Nike swoosh, this is a truly unique color scheme that will elicit some nostalgia in those who grew up on the Atmos and Nike collaboration.

As mentioned before, the shoe dropped overseas today although if you are in the United States, you will be able to grab yourself a pair as of May 4th for $160 USD on the Nike SNKRS app. Let us know if you plan on getting yourself a pair, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike