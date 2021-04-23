Over the years, Nike has had a solid relationship with Atmos and as a result, the two have delivered some incredible shoes. Just a couple of decades ago, Nike and Atmos linked up on a Nike Air Max 1 colorway which was called "Viotech." This is a model that many fans remember fondly and over the years, some have wondered if it would come back. Well, this colorway is, indeed, making a comeback except this time around it will be on the Nike LeBron 18 Low.

In the official images below, you can see how the LeBron silhouette helps this colorway stay true to the original "Viotech" model. Here, we have a nice brown upper that works all the way through, all while the Nike swoosh is purple and the midsole is orange. The details work together in perfect harmony and if you like the old Atmos offerings, then you truly cannot go wrong with these kicks.

The release date is actually taking place tomorrow, Friday the 23rd of April in Asia. There is going to be a United States drop as well although the timing has yet to be announced. Let us know if you're looking forward to these, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

