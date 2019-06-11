Atmos and Nike are set to release yet another eye-catching Air Max2 Light this Summer, the sequel to the collaboration that dropped in late March/early April.

This time around, the kicks come equipped with a black base, whereas the first rendition was made up of the actual Nike Air patchwork.

Atmos x Nike Air Max2 Light/Atmos

Just like the first iteration, the upcoming black colorway takes inspiration from Nike apparel in the ’90s and the vibrant upper is a twist on the bright, bold gear synonymous with that era. A swoosh or “NIKE AIR” branding is printed or embroidered on every piece of patchwork, and each shoe features asymmetrical patterns.

The black Atmos x Nike Air Max2 Light, priced at $160, is set to launch in Japan on June 15 alongside a matching range of apparel. Take a look at some additional images below, while we await global release details.

Atmos x Nike Air Max2 Light/Atmos

Atmos x Nike Air Max2 Light/atmos

Atmos x Nike Air Max2 Light/atmos

Atmos x Nike Air Max2 Light/US_11

Atmos x Nike Air Max2 Light/US_11