Atmos and Nike are set to release yet another eye-catching Air Max2 Light this Summer, the sequel to the collaboration that dropped in late March/early April.

This time around, the kicks come equipped with a black base, whereas the first rendition was made up of the actual Nike Air patchwork.

Just like the first iteration, the upcoming black colorway takes inspiration from Nike apparel in the ’90s and the vibrant upper is a twist on the bright, bold gear synonymous with that era. A swoosh or “NIKE AIR” branding is printed or embroidered on every piece of patchwork, and each shoe features asymmetrical patterns.

The black Atmos x Nike Air Max2 Light, priced at $160, is set to arrive this Summer. Take a look at some additional images below while we await official release details.

