Nike and Japanese sneaker boutique Atmos have reportedly teamed up for an exclusive Air Max Pack in celebration of the annual "Air Max Day" festivities on March 26th. According to sneaker source Py_Rates, the Atmos x Nike Air Max Pack will consist of the recently revealed "Reverse Duck Camo" Air Max 90, as well as a special edition Air Max 2090. The latter will reportedly feature an 'Infrared/Black/Dark Sage/Baroque Brown" color scheme.

Check out the IG post embedded below to get an idea of what the Atmos x Air Max Pack will look like.

The "Reverse Duck Camo" Air Max 90 is essentially an alternate take on the exclusive "Duck Camo" Air Max 90 that released in 2013 as part of Nike's collaboration with the Japanese sneaker boutique. Both AM90 collabs share the familiar camo print upper, but the 2020 version opts for bright orange detailing on the toe box, ankle collar and outsole rather than the black used on the OG pair. Overall, the kicks appear to be much more of an "alternate" than a "reverse," but we're not here to argue semantics.

With Air Max Day approaching on March 26th we expect official images to be revealed sooner than later. Check out the upcoming AM90s below, and click here for a rundown of all the best sneakers dropping this month.