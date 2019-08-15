The beloved Atmos x Nike Air Max 1 "Animal Pack 3.0" may be releasing again, following exclusive drops in Japan and at Complex Con in Chicago.

According to sneaker source @PY_Rates_, the leopard-printed pair will be available once again for the retail price of $250, although a specific release date has not yet been announced. Official images of the kicks surfaced this week, which certainly suggests that the re-release will take place in the near future.

The AM1 silhouette comes equipped with a faux horse hair upper, highlighted by an all-over leopard print accompanied by "total orange" detailing on the tongue, outsole and Nike branding.

It remains to be seen if the other two Air Max 1s featured in the Animal Pack 3.0 will be returning to retailers, but it's worth noting that each pair is currently fetching over $1,000 on the resale market.

Atmos x Nike Air Max 1 Animal Pack 3.0/PY_rates

