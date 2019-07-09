Atmos and Nike are frequent collaborators and over the past few years, they have been best known for the Nike Air Max 1 "Animal Pack." Over the last week or so, we have been posting updates on a brand new "Animal Pack 3.0" version which will come with three unique colorways. These colorways each feature blue, green, and orange Nike swooshes with leopard and cow print, making up the uppers. As far as an "Animal Pack" is considered, these shoes are exactly what you would expect from these two brands.

Earlier today, Atmos took to Instagram to post some detailed shots of the pack and reveal their release date. All three shoes will drop on Saturday, July 13th for roughly $230 USD. This is fairly pricy for an Air Max 1 but considering the premium materials, the price range makes more sense.

Will you be looking to cop these once they make their way stateside or are these a pass. Let us know in the comments.