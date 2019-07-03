Sneakerheads are well aware of the fact that Nike loves to collaborate with other brands and create some new fire in the process. One of their favorite brands to work with is Atmos which, of course, led to the coveted Nike Air Max 1 "Animal Pack" which led to a 2.0 version in 2018. With 2019 upon is, it seems like Atmos and Nike are trying to rekindle the fires of the Animal Pack. Hirofumi Kojima, the man who acts as a figurehead for Atmos, took to Instagram with a picture of him holding three Air Max 1's in his hands. The caption to the post simply reads "Coming soon... AIR MAX 1 animal 3.0."

The three models here feature pony hair uppers with Leopard prints and even cow prints which is something we haven't seen before. All three colorways are looking pretty dope so far and will certainly be a huge hit once they release.

As of right now, there is no exact release date but there is a sense that these shoes might be a prime candidate for an Air Max Day 2020 release. Either way, stay tuned for updates and new information as we will be sure to bring them to you.