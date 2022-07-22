One of the greatest television shows of the past decade will be coming to an end after four seasons. Just months after wrapping up season 3, Earn, Paper Boi, Darius, and Van are returning to the screen for the fourth and final season this fall.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

A teaser for season 4 of FX Atlanta emerged this morning, which finds the gang reuniting back in the A following their trek through Europe in season 3. Additionally, it appears like we might be seeing some references to previous seasons including the invisible car, Katt Williams' character's alligator in season 2, and social media influencer Zan, who spent the entirety of "The Streisand Effect" terrorizing Paper Boi's life.

The teaser also revealed that fans could expect to see the launch of Atlantain September 2022, though a date has yet to be announced.

Donald Glover previously discussed the ending of Atlanta in a vague manner earlier this year. He explained that "death is natural," though he didn't seem upset about it.

"When the conditions are right for something, they happen, and when the conditions aren’t right they don’t happen. Things start to get weird… you can’t do too much. The story was always supposed to be what it was and the story, it really was us," he said.

We'll keep you posted on more information regarding the upcoming season of Atlanta.