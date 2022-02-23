The long-awaited third season of "Atlanta" is almost upon us, gracing our screens for the first time since the end of season two in 2018. But just ahead of the critically acclaimed show's return, there seems to have been a tiny bit of drama of the racial variety.

Stephen Glover reminisced on the making of season four and the cast's time shooting "Atlanta" in London. While in London, though, Stephen recalls the cast being subjects of racial profiling as the group of accusers believed the cast had guns.

(Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Discussing the incident last Thursday during the Television Critics Association winter press, "This group of people walks up. And maybe one of the kind of notices Donald or recognizes him," said Stephen, Donald Glover's brother and one of "Atlanta's co-writers. "And she stops, and they start asking if they know anywhere around here to get something to drink. I think we were talking to them for a second. It's this girl and two or three guys."

After that, Stephen describes the incident as one of the guys insinuating that the cast had "hammers" or guns on them because "they are black." As the news made its rounds through the internet and the echo chambers of various social media apps, the story began to be told, with the focus being that the cast were victims of "racial abuse." Well, today, Donald Glover has seemingly cleared the air on this claim as he tweeted that that wasn't necessarily the case, tweeting, that "'racially abused' headline about us is lame. the story is tru. but we were all laughin tellin' it."

Further, Donald's tweet suggested that the uproar everyone assumed the cast responded with in response to the racism wasn't true. Instead, the cast hadn't taken the racism severe, almost dismissing it altogether. As we are sure we will get more news on this incident in the coming days from other members of the cast, we will be sure to keep HNHH up to date on the details. In the meantime, we do have season four of "Atlanta" on the horizon, and it's going to be interesting to see where the hit show goes as the series has been confirmed to end this Fall.

