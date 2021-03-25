Following the recent string of violent and tragic incidents across the United States, people are understandably on the edge. Within the span of one week, news surfaced of a potential hate crime that occurred at various spas in Atlanta, Georgia as well as the grocery store mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado. Yesterday, not even a full week removed from the shooting in Colorado, a man reportedly entered a Publix Grocery Store in Atlanta, fully armed with five guns and body armor. The suspect, now revealed to be 22-year-old Rico Marley was arrested by Atlanta police soon afterward.

According to Complex, authorities were called to the Publix at Atlantic Station around 1:34 p.m. local time after Charles Russell, a witness who spotted Marley inside the Publix bathroom, notified employees that the man was carrying what he thought was an AR-15. Officers quickly arrived to the grocery store, and upon speaking with management, they waited outside of the bathroom that Marley was in. Once he came out, he was immediately detained.

Matt Johnson, a Local Atlanta reporter for WSB-TV, tweeted out a picture of the guns and related items discovered on the suspect. In the picture, more than five guns are shown, as Johnson disputes the previously released police reports. At this time, Marley's intentions are unknown, and although no injuries occurred at the Publix at which he was arrested, Complex reports the 22-year-old has been slammed with multiple charges, including several counts of possession of firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

The investigation into Marley's arrest is still ongoing, so stay tuned for updates.

