Cutty Cartel, of southern hip-hop group Jim Crow, has passed away.

While reports have not officially unveiled much about the Atlanta artist's death, sources reveal that Cartel allegedly passed away in his sleep.

As part of Jim Crow, Cutty made a name for himself alongside bandmates Polow Da Don and Mr. Mo. Together, the group released two studio albums: 1999's Crow's Next and 2000's Right Quick.

Outside of Jim Crow, Cartel is well-recognized as the voice responsible for the hooks on "85" by Youngbloodzand Big Boi and Trillville's "Some Cut."

Members of the hip-hop community flocked to social media to pay their respects, with Lil Scrappy notably penning a tribute to the late Cartel.

"Dayum bro , I’mma def miss you Cutt you definitely taught me everything when I was a git and told me to stay down with this mursic shit and never hide from the world cause the world would end up hiding from me," the rapper and Love & Hip-Hop star wrote. "I love u bro u one talented ass writing ass singing ass real ass nicca , I pray for strength and comfort for your fam and friends , I consider u a legend."

The new is especially a hard hit as it follows just behind the news of the passing of Gerald "Buddie" Tiller,a founding member of Dem Franchise Boyz last week.