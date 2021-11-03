We can only imagine what the streets of Atlanta are looking like right about now. Earlier this evening, Travis Scott's fans were thrilled to see images and video clips of the rapper at the World Series as the Atlanta Braves faced off against the Houston Astros. Stadium seats were packed for this game and while the star-studded guestlist in the stands captured attention, it was the Braves' big win that made history.

For the first time in 26 years, the Braves have won the World Series and taken home the gold. They managed to shut down the Astros at home 7-0, ending the series at 4-2.



Carmen Mandato / Staff / Getty Images

Jorge Soler was named World Series MVP as congratulatory messages from across the globe—and even from astronauts in outer space—have poured in. As people await news about the Braves parade and other festivities highlighting this monumental accomplishment, the team's fans continue to share videos of themselves fitted in their favorite Braves gear as they shed tears of joy.

...And, of course, there are a few funny memes to go around. Congrats to the Braves! Check it out below.

