Quality Control Music is responsible for the success of some of the biggest names in hip hop right now. The Atlanta-based record label, founded Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Pierre "Pee" Thomas, is home to acts like Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby and City Girls. The executives and representatives at QC obviously know how to promote their artists in order to keep them at the top of the charts and the forefront of the ever-changing cultural landscape. The label's compilation albums (Control The Streets Vol. 1 & Vol. II) have been chock-full of talent and the perfect opportunity to shine a light on their up-and-coming artists.

Any rapper trying to make a name for themselves in the cutthroat music industry would be smart to devote their energy to grabbing the attention of Quality Control. Silk The Prince did exactly that - well, he also devoted his money to achieving this goal. The South Carolina-bred and Atlanta-based rapper rented out a billboard in Atlanta to plaster a photo of himself on it with the simple message, "TELL QC TO SIGN ME." He also included his Instagram tag and this savvy self-promotion was enough to get a response from QC's CEO P. P commented that he sees Silk's hustle and instructed him to contact another representative at the label to arrange a meeting. T.I. also caught wind of the billboard and reposted a photo of it with the caption: "I respect this‼️ #HopeHeDope."

Even if his dreams of signing with QC don't materialize, Silk The Prince surely attracted some new followers with this stunt. I'll even post one of his songs below to contribute to his boost. His track, "Designer," is produced by DaBaby's frequent collaborator, JetsonMade.