This family has already endured enough tragedy, but the loved ones of Atatiana Jefferson are mourning yet another loss. In October 2019, Atatiana was up late playing video games with her eight-year-old nephew when her neighbor called the police after seeing that her door was left open. He told dispatch that he just wanted to do a welfare check, but somehow responding officers were allegedly alerted of a possible robbery in progress.

Disgraced former Fort Worth, Texas officer Aaron Dean approached Atatiana's home, didn't announce himself, saw movement inside, and opened fire through a window within seconds of arrival. Atatiana was killed for no reason, and Dean has been indicted for her murder. One month after Atatiana's death, her father suffered a heart attack and passed away. Some have stated that he died of a broken heart.

On Thursday, news began to circulate that there has been another death in this grieving family; this time, it's been reported that Atatiana's mother has also died. A cause of death has not yet been released but it was reported by The Dallas Morning News that Yolanda Car had been "battling an illness."

Attorney S. Lee Merritt confirmed the News of Yolanda's passing on social media. "We just learned Yolanda Carr, the mother of #AtatianaJefferson, passed away in her home early Thursday morning," he tweeted. "Atatiana was killed by a Fort Worth, TX police officer while serving as the caregiver for Ms. Carr who had recently taken ill. Memorial Service details will follow." We send our condolences.