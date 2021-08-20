Atari has shot down Soulja Boy's claim that he has purchased the iconic video game company, tweeting that the CEO is still Wade Rosen. Soulja said in an Instagram Live session that he was the first rapper to purchase a video game company.

"We know that CEO of Atari is a dream job, but that honor belongs to Wade Rosen," the company tweet, Thursday night.



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Soula had originally claimed that the success of "the Soulja Boy game console" helped him in his purchase of the company.

"...they signed me to a deal at Atari. Big shout out to Atari, the whole staff, I'm about to revamp the company, we going to take Atari to the next level," he said while rocking Atari merchandise.

He continued:

I am now the owner of Atari. I own the video game company Atari. They was real proud of me and what I did with the Soulja Boy Game console, you know what I'm saying. I blew Soulja Boy Game up. We about to sell the company for, like, what was it, 100... I think I'm gonna get $140 million... I'm finally getting $140 million from Soulja Boy Game, so... Atari reached out and I just signed a deal with Atari... I signed two deals with Atari... I'm the owner. The first rapper to own a video game company. We gonna take it to the next level... just like we did with Soulja Boy Game.

The SouljaGame was released in December 2018 to negative reviews from critics, but the rapper claimed to have made a solid profit at the time.