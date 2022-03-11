Asuquomo Delivers Exhilarating New Freestyle With "Shotgun"

Asuquomo left a lasting impression with the release of OT Riddim in 2020, a four-track EP that offered a glimpse into his range as an artist. Since then, his profile's grown with even more critical acclaim as he further showcased his evolution on DIOBU. He's preparing to usher in a new era this year, and kicks off the campaign with his latest single, "Shotgun."

Asuquomo's latest single leans back towards a drill-centric sound that he introduced on "Northside" off of OT RIDDIM while remaining rooted in his foundations as a storyteller. The urgency in his tone meshes with the production, as he recounts true events from his trip to Nigeria in Oct. 2021 when a state-imposed curfew was instated in Lagos and captured headlines globally. On "Shotgun," Asuquomo's innate storytelling abilities weave through his elevated technical prowess, providing a promising glimpse into his next project, INI MINI MO, due out later this spring.

Press play below on "Shotgun" and keep your eyes peeled for more music from Asuquomo.

Quotable Lyrics

Ini Mini Mo-mo

Take a break to catch a breath

Take a picture, take a screenshot, take a photo

I am the prize

I've been buzzin' but I just arrived

