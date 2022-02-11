Billie Eilish may have not given Kanye West the apology he so loudly demanded on social media, but the Rap icon did receive a reaction from relatives of an Astroworld victim. After West was made aware of a video that showed Eilish pausing her concert to attend to an ailing fan—as she also told the crowd she stops her shows for people in trouble—Ye, like many others, believed that she was taking a dig at Travis Scott in regards to the Astroworld tragedy.

“Come on Billie we love you please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives no one intended this to happen,” West wrote on Instagram. “Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened.”

West also stated that Scott would be joining him on stage at Coachella, a festival where Eilish is also scheduled to perform. Ye demanded that Eilish apologize before the festival, seemingly suggesting there would be some sort of issue with Coachella if she didn't, and instead, Eilish responded that she didn't mention Scott and was only concerned with helping a fan.

As this exchange was going on, relatives of those who lost their lives at Astroworld have also come forward and they are angry with West.

“To hear Kanye’s words, that’s hurtful to us. What an idiotic thing to say,” said Bernon Blount, grandfather to nine-year-old Ezra Blount who passed away days following Astroworld. Tericia Blount, Ezra's grandmother, was outraged at West calling out Eilish.

"I think it’s just crazy, and I hate to use that word, but I think it’s ridiculous,” said Tericia. “She’s making sure that she is caring for the patrons at her concert, and I just think that’s crazy of Kanye to even let that demand come out of his mouth.”

“That’s crazy that he wants someone to apologize for putting the welfare of someone else before their profits. That’s someone who needed their asthma pump. They could have lost their life, right then. This world is twisted, and we have to stop doing this,” Bernon Blount tells Rolling Stone.

“I totally commend Billie Eilish for having that decency about her,” Terecia added. “I think what she did was wonderful, and I would love to tell her myself how brilliant and awesome she is for doing so.”

