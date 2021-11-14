Organizers of last weekend’s fatal Astroworld Festival are currently facing over 100 lawsuits, according to the New York Post. By the time the Harris County District Court had closed on Friday, the number had reached 108, and is likely to continue growing over the coming days.

Live Nation and Travis Scott are obviously two of the main parties being targeted, although several others also named Drake, who was on stage performing with the Houston artist while audience members were being trampled. “The deadly crowd surge and its aftermath unfolded right in front of Webster and Graham. Nonetheless, they continued their performance while medical personnel struggled to reach the numerous unconscious and injured concertgoers,” the lawsuit from Niaara Goods, who is suing for $1 million alleges.

Others facing heat for the tragedy that took place are Scott’s record company, Cactus Jack Records, a Houston production company called Scoremore LLC, producer Sasha Stone Guttfreund, and the stadium’s management company, ASM Global, as well as the owner, Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation.

The New York Post also notes that a Northbridge, California-based firm called Contemporary Services Corp., known as “the leader in crowd management,” is also under fire in some of the suits. Authorities have shared that in addition to the estimated 50,000 festival attendees, there were also 528 Houston PD officers at the event, and an additional 755 private security personnel brought on by Live Nation.

While most of the lawsuits come from those who had been squished or trampled in the crowd, others allege that women were being sexually assaulted during crowd members as the surge was taking place.

As the lawsuits pour in, attendees continue to share their stories online. Read one of the latest tragic accounts from Astroworld Festival here.

