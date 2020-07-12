A combination of things brought Norse culture back into mainstream pop culture over the last few years. Marvel's Thor series, Sony's God Of War, and the television series Vikings reminded audiences of the Northern European culture. The rekindled popularity has oozed into several corners of the industry, including more games. Ubisoft is taking its next Assassin's Creed game to the times of Vikings and Norse gods. Fans have been eager to grab hold of the new Assasin's Creed game, entitled Valhalla.

After giving fans a glimpse at Watch Dogs: Legion during Sunday’s Ubisoft Forward event, the gaming studio also blessed those in attendance with new footage from Valhalla. The story will center on the Viking invasion of England. Gamers get to play as Eivor, a character that can be a man or woman. The new trailer highlighted raiding villages, combat and attacking systems, dual wielding, and more. Enemies will be smarter, and use a combination of tactics to harm Eivor. Ax combat and archery take center stage, and Ubisoft also gave gamers further information about how Eivor can recruit other players to the cause. Assasin's Creed: Valhalla is slated to drop this holiday season on current systems and the new next-gen gaming consoles.