Asoh Black! Is Drunk On Love & Heartbreak On New Single "Staying Sober"

Brooklyn has always been a breeding ground for some of the best rappers to ever pick up a mic, and burgeoning lyricist Asoh Black! is working towards being the latest in that honorable lineage with his new album Black Ocean: Season One.

The project's latest single titled "Staying Sober" is a great step forward in achieving that aforementioned goal, showcasing clever bars and swift wordplay about going cold turkey after being completely drunk on love. Even though a bottle of that brown water actually pops up in the song's official music video, the idea of being sober is used in a more metaphorical sense rather than pushing himself to hit up an actual AA meeting. Overall, his rap cadence is what will draw you in the most and ultimately have you pondering about what else he has up his sleeve musically.

Listen to "Staying Sober" by Asoh Black! below, in addition to the accompanying music video, and head over to your preferred music streaming platform to hear more heat off his album Black Ocean: Season One.

Quotable Lyrics:

I've been marching to the beat of Johnnie Walker to this day

Never takes much for me to press play

These days it's hard to stay

Grounded in beliefs that the betterment to my fucking future lies in melodies

Transcribes from memories