An Asics store in New Zealand was forced to issue a public apology this week, not because they sold some faulty sneakers, but because one of their store's broadcasted porn on their street-facing TV for NINE HOURS.

According to reports, the incident took place at one of the country’s busiest shopping areas from 1am to 10am on Sunday, right up until Asics employees showed up to open the store. The culprit remains at large.

Per the NZ Herald:

The store manager, who gave his name only as John, said the incident happened because of a cybersecurity breach - he was "100 per cent sure" the explicit videos had not been uploaded by one of his staff. “Head office and our IT team have begun a full investigation into what happened and who uploaded the page,” said the manager. “Screens were immediately turned off to the units … when they turned up for work on Sunday."

Among those who came across the lewd video on their way to get some breakfast was a mother and her 7-year old son.

"I took a second look because I just couldn't believe what I was seeing," she said, according to the NZ Herald. "[It's] not something you want kids exposed to and it's also embarrassing for Auckland as a tourist destination."

A statement published on Asics New Zealand's Facebook page reads: