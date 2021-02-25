Since the tragic death of King Von last November, Asian Da Brat has received her fair share of controversy and got into some pretty heated exchanges regarding the late Chicago rapper. Yet despite enduring such a trying past slew of months following Von's passing, Asian Doll has experienced a new burst of support as of late. She's recently been riding the success of her fan-favorite single "Nunnadet Sh*t," but of course, popularity almost always comes with hate.

Apparently, Asian Doll has been receiving backlash from fans regarding the lack of love that she shows her hometown, but according to the former 1017 Records artist revealed that it's actually the other way around. Taking to Twitter, Asian Doll blasted the lack of support that she has received from Dallas, writing, "Dallas don’t support me & never did I’ll have all my Shit in Atl if I want too tf."

Just like Jack Harlow, Lil Durk, and several artists who have moved to Atlanta, Asian Doll has experienced massive support since moving to Georgia's state capital, and in her tweet, she makes it clear that she has an intense appreciation for everything that Atlanta has done for her. Do you think Asian Doll should still put on for her hometown or should she simply show love to the cities that show love to her?