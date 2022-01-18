Asian Doll Snaps On "Viral" Freestyle

Dallas-born rapper Asian Doll continues to be the talk of the town with her new freestyle, titled "Viral."

The 25-year-old rapper finds herself trending every week for a different reason. Maintaining her placement as one of the most essential women in hip-hop, Asian released her most recent freestyle on Monday (January 17). The new release sees Asian menacing one of her rivals, whom she allegedly caught getting freaky in a bathroom at Rolling Loud. She shares some inflammatory flows for the unnamed enemy and speaks throughout the song about her numerous viral moments, including her recent podcast appearance with Dougie B.

Check out Asian Doll's new freestyle below and let us know what you think. Did she do a good job with this one?





Quotable Lyrics:

I tatted Von across my face so n***as know what's up

I'm really Crip, I'm really gangsta, b*tches f*cked for bucks

Ay, who you speaking on?

B*tch, who you leechin' on?

You wanna take a ride to hell and get your speakers blown

I'm in the whip with Dougie B, we got our heater on