Women in hip-hop have a history of either being the best of gal pals or literal enemies, so it's nice when we can be assured from the ladies themselves that no bad blood exists when it comes to the current state of female rappers.

Worry of beef between two of rap's newest femcees, Asian Doll and Bia, surfaced recently after the label pulled their collab together so it wouldn't compete with the former Sisterhood of Hip Hop star's current smash collab with Nicki Minaj for the "Whole Lotta Money" remix. Thankfully, it appears The Doll has nothing but love for Big Bia.



Image: Michael Tran/Getty Images

"Her label didn't clear it due to her Nicki verse coming out," confirmed Asian Doll, further adding in her social media response, "I shared her verse always tho so to why the f*ck do y'all keep lying acting like y song was just a huge for her when it's just a f*cking remix?" [sic]

When one social media user made a statement that pointed the finger at Asian Doll for taking Bia off, the Fight Night rapper jokingly said, "Lmfaoooo the way y’all gotta drag my name in somebody else accomplishments is beyond me literally."

Just by looking at Asian Doll's public support for Bia and "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)" so far is enough proof we need to see these two as colleagues with camaraderie, and they don't seem like the type to let execs or drama-seeking fans dictate their real-life support of each other. Like we stated earlier, history has shown situations like this go in a much different route when it comes the ladies so kudos to these two for pushing past the BS.

Get a look at the social media play-by-play of the situation at hand below: