There has been a lot of talk among rap's leading ladies about who will be next to collaborate with Nicki Minaj. Erica Banks started the conversation, revealing that Nicki actually blocked her on social media despite her being a big fan. Similarly, Baby Tate went off on Twitter after Nicki allegedly ignored all of her feature requests despite her being a vocal supporter.

As Nicki continues to focus on her own upcoming releases, specifically her new album, Dallas-based rapper Asian Doll has joined the conversation, seemingly telling Baby Tate and Erica Banks that she will be the next woman in rap to get a Nicki feature.



Prince Williams/Getty Images



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

"Y’all b*tches can Shut up," wrote Asian on Twitter on Wednesday (March 9). "Nicki not doing a song with y’all before me no ways tf get in line hoe."

Clearly, Asian wants to get into the studio with her Sagittarius sister sooner rather than later. Do you think she'll end up getting a Nicki feature from this tweet?

A few weeks ago, it was rumored that Coi Leray had a song with Nicki after the rapper's father, Benzino, said on Clubhouse that they've worked together. After the news hit social media, Nicki responded and said, "I don't have a collab coming with anyone."

Who will be the next woman in rap to work with Nicki Minaj?




