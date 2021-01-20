Dallas-based rapper Asian Doll looks to be healing following the passing of her ex-boyfriend King Von, telling her followers that she's at her "final stage of grief" in a series of tweets made on Wednesday morning.

The rapper has been publicly grieving the death of King Von, her on-again-off-again boyfriend, appearing on Taraji P. Henson's new Facebook Watch show this month to discuss her grieving process. "I was broken," she said about the moment she first found out about his shooting, which happened six days after their break-up. "I did not want to see him at all. To go out how he did, I just never would think that." On Wednesday morning, Asian told fans that she's at her "final stage" of grief.

"Everyday I take a step to move on. I’m healing I’m getting soooooo better," she wrote. "I’m at my final stage of grief. I’m so ready for my new life."



Prince Williams/Getty Images

A couple of haters sent her rude messages, to which she responded by clapping back and telling them to mind their business before saying, "Remember this is my life, my testimony & my reality I will do everything in my power to become BETTER, STRONGER & WISER. Half of me gone the other half in SAVAGE MODE."

Asian Doll has recently seen success on social media with the release of her latest single "Nunnadet Sh*t". She also showed off her new chain, which is a tribute to Von.