Asian Doll just lost her best friend, saying goodbye to King Von after his fatal shooting in Atlanta last week. She has been publicly mourning, venting on social media as she processes his loss. In addition to changing her name to Queen Von on Twitter, Asian continues to share photos and videos with her late boyfriend, showing the world that they had plenty of amazing times together.

As she moves through this traumatic experience in her life, Asian Doll helped Von's fans find strength in the 26-year-old's death, sharing his alleged final words on social media.

Apparently, Von, who was unarmed during the gunfight with alleged members of Quando Rondo's crew, got on his boys about how they shouldn't be crying over him getting hurt because they let him get shot.

"Von last words was 'y'all let them n***as get up on me.... stop crying y'all let them get me'," wrote Asian Doll on Twitter. "Y'all left my boy when he was unarmed & he would've hawked mfs down for them & spent AGAIN AGAIN & AGAIN shit crazy I knew my boy HEART & LOYALTY wasn't deserved he's okay tho."

In the comments, people are disputing that these were Von's actual last words. According to his manager, who is recovering from his injuries in the hospital, Von actually said to tell Lil Durk and his fans that he loves them in his final breath.

Regardless of what's true in this case, we're sending our deepest condolences to King Von's friends, family, team, and fans. Rest in peace.