Today, March 4th, saw the arrival of King Von's posthumous What It Means To Be King album, consisting of 19 tracks from the hundreds that the rapper crafted up but didn't manage to release before his tragic death in November of 2020.

Appearances from G Herbo, 21 Savage, Fivio Foreign, Lil Durk, Tee Grizzley, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Dreezy, Boss Top, DqFrmFaO, and OMB Peezy all help make the record great, but some fans couldn't help but notice that it appears there was a change to one title, which used to feature Asian Doll, but now includes bars from Moneybagg Yo.

"Damn they really took Asian Doll off 'Trust Nothing' and put Moneybagg Yo," one Twitter user wrote earlier today, dropping off a clip of Doll rapping her verse from the three-minute and five-second long track. "On to the next like a Hot Girl Summer do," are among the lyrics she had lined up, which ultimately got cut.

On Bagg's replacement verse, he spits, "Hope you not ready to die 'bout that bitch / 'Cause this ho ready to go to war 'bout that d*ck (Swerve) / I keep two or three hoes, one too close to zero / Like NASCAR tires, I rotate a bitch."

Upon seeing the commentary online Da Brat asked listeners to keep the spotlight off of her on the late King Von's special day. "Please don't make today about me," she wrote alongside an unimpressed emoji.

She may not have made it onto "Trust Nothing," but she did just deliver a hot new music video for her "Time Is Ticking" track featuring Bizzy Banks – check that out here, and let us know if you've streamed What It Means To Be King in the comment section.