Asian Doll Releases Emotional New Single "Don't Let Me Go" On King Von's Birthday

We don't often hear Asian Doll getting emotional in her music, but on what would have been her ex-boyfriend King Von's twenty-seventh birthday today, she's opening up to her fans with a heartfelt new single called "Don't Let Me Go."

The track appears to be the first release from Asian's upcoming album release. It serves as a love letter to the late King Von, with whom she shared a strong love. "Don't let me go baby, I mean this shit for real/I'ma give you all of me this time, I hope you feel," she raps in the chorus.

In her first verse, she references all the drama surrounding Von's death, her immediate reaction to his passing on social media, how she's been perceived by fans during her grieving process, and much more. Listen to the new song below and let us know what you think.

Long Live King Von.

Quotable Lyrics:

Don't know what more to do, I got your kids right here

They telling lies on us, that shit gon' get 'em killed

I know you know I'm out here deciding life still

When it come down to it baby, I'm gon' grab the wheel

Why the fuck I'ma topic? You n***as a problem

Go slide if you 'bout it, no talking, you wilding

I did everything and it worked, so we party

My n***a he knew right where my heart is