Asian Doll Recruits Rubi Rose, Dreezy, Dream Doll & Ivorian Doll For "Nunnadet Sh*t" Remix

Aron A.
July 19, 2021 19:10
Nunnadet Sh*t (Remix)
Asian Doll Feat. Rubi Rose, Dreezy, DreamDoll & Ivorian Doll

Asian Doll brings the ladies out for "Nunnadet Shit (Remix)."


Asian Doll is proving all of her naysayers wrong these days. Her career hasn't gone without its fair share of ups and downs but after recently revealing that she's enlisted Stacia Mac as her new manager, it seems like Asian Doll's going to be making some serious noise in the near future, outside of her typical headline-grabbing antics.

A few months ago, Asian Doll tapped into a drill side of her artistry with the release of "Nunnadet Shit." Though noticeably in the vein of the late King Von, the song's continued to steam up and now, she's unveiled the official remix to the track featuring a slew of the hardest ladies in rap. DreamDoll, Dreezy, Rubi Rose, and UK's Ivorian Doll deliver stellar verses, bringing high energy, and tons of swag to the record.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Keep a n***a with a glock, did time in the pen
Gettin bread on the block, get butter with Timbs
Start my car like I'm pushin' my pen
Couldn't do it like me if that bitch my twin

Asian Doll
