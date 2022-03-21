Dallas-based rapper Asian Doll is teasing her upcoming new song, which she plans to release today. The track is a drill record, which features a prominent sample of Justin Bieber's "Baby," and it sounds like if they can get that sample cleared, this could end up being one of Asian's biggest songs.

While it may prove difficult to clear a sample for "Baby," which is one of Justin Bieber's most recognizable records of all time, the drill remix of the song from Asian Doll is sounding like a complete smash. The beat samples Bieber's baby-voiced vocals in the pre-chorus of the 2010-released song. The cut continues and opens room for Asian's vocals, with her rapping, "Watch how you speak when you talkin' to me/You kissin' that n***a, he kissin' my feet."

The 25-year-old rapper announced, "Might Drop This Today For The Fans," before declaring herself the "Drill Queen" in a separate tweet.

Already, Asian's fanbase is tagging Justin Bieber, Scooter Braun, and the pop star's label in posts asking them to clear the sample, stating that this could be a huge moment for Asian if the song is ever allowed to drop on streaming platforms or on an upcoming album.

In recent months, we have seen sampling make a huge splash in hip-hop with Fivio Foreign sampling Destiny's Child's "Say My Name," Latto sampling Mariah Carey's "Fantasy," and many other examples. Could Asian Doll be taking this to the next level by sampling Bieber's "Baby"?



