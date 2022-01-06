Asian Doll appears to have her eyes glued on the prize after asking football star Antonio Brown on a date. Following her split from rapper Jackboy, the Dallas-raised rapper seems destined to leave their love in the past, moving forward and shunning Jack after he told AB to "pass her back" when he was done with her.

After Asian tweeted Antonio Brown and asked the wide receiver to take her out for dinner, Jackboy sent a message to the "Pit Not The Palace" rapper and said, "@ab go ahead Ima team player my n***a when you done with her pass her back family."

Astonished that her ex would think that she would go back to him, Asian Doll subliminally responded, tweeting, "Pass me back? Boy who coming back to you" with a series of laughing emojis. Clearly, she doesn't want to spend another minute of her time with the Kodak Black-affiliated rapper.



Prince Williams/Getty Images





AB has yet to respond to Asian Doll's request for a date. After being cut from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers midgame, the 33-year-old has been calling out his former coach, Bruce Arians, for allegedly cutting him for refusing to enter the game despite having an injury. He shared their text message log on his Instagram Stories on Thursday morning.

What do you think about Asian Doll's response to Jackboy?