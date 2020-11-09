Asian Doll and King Von's relationship may have been slightly complicated to follow but there was evidently a lot of love between them. Following news of the rapper's passing, Asian Doll was among the first to pay her respect on social media. However, things took a turn this morning when Asian Doll claimed that Von's friends abandoned him at the time of his death. These claims were made after she says she spoke to Von through a spiritual reader.

Von's manager has since combated the claims during an interview with Akademiks. "She's talking about she's talking to Von through her spiritual advisor from after death," he said in the interview. "So, you talkin' to the dead now, Asian Doll?" He continued to explain that she wasn't there to say anything but she has since fired back.

"He really runnin' his mouth. Everything he sayin', that ain't shit," she said before addressing the fact that she wasn't there to comment on the shooting. "Nobody was there. None of us was there. Nobody was there. We saw it. Everybody saw it," she added in reference to the surveillance footage.

"Why the fuck do you feel you gotta come at the girlfriend?" She asked. "The whole world said something about y'all. Not just me. Not just fuckin' me."

In a separate clip circulating from the same Live, she elaborated even further.

"Know your place. Sit the fuck down in that wheelchair. 'Cause we saw you. We saw what happened. Fuck one angle. Fuck the next angle. Everybody saw what the fuck happened. And I wasn't there. Just like y'all wasn't there. And when I said whatever came out of Von mouth, that shit is real. 'Cause the n***a in the car said it. I'm not, like, making this shit up," she said.

Though she insisted she's staying strong during these times, she continued to take issue with the fact that Von's team has called her out throughout the past few days. At one point, she suggested that she was on the verge of talking to them about a management deal around the time she departed from Gucci's 1017 imprint.

"Who the fuck wanna go through some shit like this? Who wanna go -- who wanna see they n***a get killed on camera? And people run. Who want to see that shit? Don't nobody want to see that shit," she continued. "And I would've never left his side... And everything happens for a reason because I'm alive and I'm here to speak the fucking truth. And you n***as need to shut the fuck up if y'all ain't gon' go step or do something -- stop comin' for me! Go do somethin'. Stop trying to put pieces together and say what started the beef. Stop fuckin' playin' because y'all know."

She also criticized that King Von's manager went on stream with Akademiks of all people. It should be noted that there was no bad blood between Von and Akademiks. Just a day before his passing, the pair chopped it up for an in-depth interview on Ak's page.