Asian Doll Is Done With The Chit-Chat On "Pillow Talking"

In the rise of female MC's emerging and simultaneously claiming their space in rap, Asian Doll was showing promising signs that she was going to blow. She could spit, she can dabble with melodies, and overall, she's shown signs that she very might be the next female rapper to blow. She signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 Eskimo, which was a good look at the time but apparently, the business end of the relationship wasn't as fruitful as Asian Doll expected leading her to break out of her contract and go the independent route.

Although it's been a minute since she's dropped new heat, she returned earlier today with her single, "Pillow Talking." Her latest single is a tale of paranoia and disloyalty, as you'd expect from a title like that.

Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

You gon' really tell that bitch my business

You don't really give a fuck

You gon' really do some opp shit

You n***as runnin' out of luck