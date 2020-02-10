Asian Doll Flips Nicki Minaj's New Single "Yikes" For New Freestyle

Asian Doll is back on her grind following her departure from Gucci Mane's 1017 Eskimo Records. Now that she's an independent artist, she's able to release music at her own discretion. She unleashed a new single titled, "Pillow Talkin'" last week and she's quickly followed it up with a brand new freestyle. Much like Conway, Asian Doll has tackled Nicki Minaj's new single, "Yikes" for her latest single. Asian Doll brings it back to the essence of her hustle with straight bars. Asian asserts herself as a dominant force in the new wave of female rappers taking the stage. "But see what's gon' get you so far, just playin' it nice/ Bitch, I'm from Texas, we was raised to be bitches on sight," she raps.

Asian Doll's previously received a co-sign from Nicki Minaj in the past but we've yet to hear them on the same track. Perhaps we could expect that on the follow-up to Queen.

Quotable Lyrics

Who turnt the party up? Bitch, I might

I got two personalities

That's makin' money and want to fight

High class, I'mma step up quick with all that shit I'm takin' whisks

You gon' sit and tweet about a bitch that you don't know? You sick

