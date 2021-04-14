Asian Doll Drops Seductive New Song "Twice"

Since going independent, Asian Doll has showcased her versatility on numerous occasions but it seems that ever since the passing of her ex-boyfriend King Von, she's been diving deeper into the sounds of drill. "Nunnadet Shit" was what many would consider her foray into the Chicago subgenre, though it wasn't necessarily well-received.

This week, the rapper returned with another new single with a unique take on Brooklyn's variation of a drill. On her new single "Twice," Asian Doll simultaneously brings out a seductive side through auto-tuned tweaked melodies over a high-octane drill production. This might be the most accurate glimpse at Asian Doll's pop sensibilities, especially after proving that she can hold her own on the microphone.

Check the latest from Asian Doll below and sound off in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Don't want your n***a, I'm sorry

Pull up, crash the party

Give me, give me more

Pistol in the drawer

Henny, we gon' pour

We gon' start a hood war