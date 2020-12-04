The death of 26-year-old rapper King Von continues to make headlines after he was ruthlessly gunned down in front of an Atlanta nightclub last month. His loved ones, along with his worldwide audience of fans, continue to grieve his loss, and Von's girlfriend, Asian Doll, has openly mourned him publicly. Since his death, Asian Doll, also known as Asian Da Brat, has repeatedly come forward to refute reports that she claims are untrue, and the latest are statements that she's accused of making about Vanessa Bryant.

Recently, headlines have surfaced stating that Asian Doll said she believes that people weren't supporting her about Von's death the way they did with Vanessa Bryant after Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash earlier this year. Asian Doll didn't miss a beat in coming forward to denounce the report, stating that she never said anything of the sort.

"On my mama, any of y'all believing this sh*t under the comments, get y'all ass on, too, 'cause y'all got me f*cked up," said the rapper. "I never said some sh*t like this. Ain't no way—I see a n*gga right there commenting—ain't no way! Playin' with me and sh*t. I'm finna sue... Finna get sued."

Asian Doll also recently showed off her lifelike portrait tattoo of King Von's face that she got on her hand. Check out her tattoo above and her denial below.