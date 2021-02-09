Asian Doll has been under hawk-eyed type watch by social media users and publications alike ever since the death of her former boyfriend King Von back in November after a fatal nightclub shooting. Following his passing, the 24-year-old rapper caught the public's attention for her public bereavement of her late ex-lover. The rapper has a knack for diamonds and jewelry, commemorating Von with an ultra-realistic diamond chain with his likeness on it. Adding to her icey collection recently, Asian Doll debuted a massive diamond-studded full grill set.

The "Lame N*ggaz" rapper showed off the new set this week, sharing various photos and footage of the full top and bottom set of diamonds encasing her teeth. While the rapper seems extremely satisfied with her new addition, the social media reviews for the new set were much harsher. Many internet users chimed in, mocking her for their perceived large size.

Others poked fun of the rapper's King Von connection, claiming that she kept his grills and teeth to make the new set. Fans of the Dallas native, however, were quick to point out she has actually been rocking grills since way back when.

What do you guys think of her new full set? Let us know in the comment section.