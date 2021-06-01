Dallas is continuing to bubble up as a hot spot for hip-hop but apparently, Asian Doll hasn't necessarily been enjoying shows in her hometown. The rapper took to Instagram on Monday where she aired out a concert promoter who apparently didn't cut her a check for her performance. Doll threatened to sue the promoter. Unfortunately, this also came with a threat to never perform in her hometown ever again.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

"I hate to say it but I’m sueing the Dallas promoter that booked me for 2events yesterday & didn’t give me my backend SMH I been doing shows 5months straight & NEVER had a problem with my money until I came to my hometown," she wrote. "Shit crazy & people wonder why ion come back."

There's more to the story and the promoter in question has issued a response following Asian Doll's tweets. The promoter, who goes by @kendall.cloud on Instagram, shared screenshots of text messages he and his partner sent to Doll's point of contact. It seems that they struggled to get a drop from Asian Doll to promote the concert beforehand.

"Don’t tell me bout holding up no deal when I was getting lied to for an entire month couldn’t get a post or a drop tf that’s a big deal anybody could post and say such n such is coming but if that person and the venue don’t stamp it who actually would believe it," he said.

Later on, he shared a video where he further justified his decision to not pay Asian Doll. "Say, why would I pay the back end on Asian Doll when you can't even pack out a club in your city, mane. This your city, mane. The fuck?" He said.

Peep his response below.