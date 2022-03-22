mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Asian Doll Comes Through Blazing With Justin Bieber-Sampling Drill Song, "Baby"

Alex Zidel
March 22, 2022 10:22
Asian Doll drops her new song "Baby," which features a prominent sample of Justin Bieber's hit song of the same name.


Dallas-based rapper Asian Doll is definitely onto something with her latest release, "Baby." The song was previewed on social media on Monday (March 21) and Asian told her fans that she was thinking of dropping the full version that same day. She came through in the evening, dropping her new drill record with a feature from Sheemy and a new music video on YouTube.

The song features a prominent sample of Justin Bieber's chart-topping hit, "Baby," which drives the beat. Asian kicks off the track with some hard-hitting bars as she continues to explore her drill-leaning sound. She makes light work of the instrumental before Sheemy comes in to close out with a second verse, showing off his skills on the grand stage.

As of right now, the song has not been released on streaming services. If you're familiar with the process of clearing samples, you should know that this one will be difficult to get the rights to. Asian Doll's fanbase is already sending messages to Justin Bieber, Scooter Braun, and others on the pop star's team to try and get this cleared though, arguing that it could be the rapper's biggest song ever.

What do you think of Asian Doll's take on "Baby"? Let us know in the comments.


Quotable Lyrics:

Saw me in person, ain't do sh*t but stare
Go clean out that bullsh*t they feed in your ear

Asian Doll Sheemy Justin Bieber baby sample drill new music new song
