The 2021 BET Awards, which took place on Sunday night (June 27), was loaded with star-studded performances and appearances. A few of the most noteworthy moments of the night include Cardi B's pregnancy bombshell announcement during her surprise performance with Migos, Lil Nas X's fiery performance of his hit "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," and much, much more.

While there were many famous faces in attendance, fans couldn't help but notice that a few were missing. Asian Doll was one such face, and supporters of the rapper suspected that she had been purposely excluded from the festivities. Despite the speculation, the self-proclaimed Queen Von took to Twitter on Monday (June 28) to explain her absence.

She reassuringly told fans that although she knows they are “(used) to seeing me,” at the ceremony, there was no foul play as to why she wasn't in attendance. “I feel like @AsianDaBrattt had the biggest female rap song and should of been nominated,” the fan suggested. “F**k the charts. At this point mfs behind the scenes is hating. #NUNNADETS**T.”

Asian then made it clear that her decision to not attend the ceremony was her own. “I didn’t want to attend the awards this year,” she began her tweet. “I know y’all use to seeing me I’ll go next year just for y’all tho.”

The Dallas native didn't go further into detail as to why she chose to skip out on this year's ceremony, but it may be because she's hyperfocused on her music right now. The former 1017 Records signee expressed interest in signing with Yo Gotti's record label back in March.

Perhaps if things do work out, she'll be in attendance at next year's ceremony.

