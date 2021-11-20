It wasn’t long ago that rumours began flying about a relationship between Jackboy and Asian Doll. The “Pull Up” hitmaker seemingly confirmed their relationship during an Instagram Live session in September, and her online behaviour this month makes it look as though they’ve only gotten more serious.

At the beginning of November, Asian made it pretty clear that she’s ready to get married to her man. “My problem is I wanna move in together now get married & start a family. Tf we waiting on," she tweeted on the 1st. “Jack need to marry me let’s tie the knot n*gga.” Of course, people didn’t hesitate to tell the rapper why that might be a bad idea, but she clapped back and let them know she’s going to continue to do her.

Just a few weeks after her bold statement, the 24-year-old posted a TikTok that shows her and her man hanging out. “Aye, we gon’ f*ck or not?” the audio says as Asian pulls her boyfriend closer so that he can be seen by the camera. Following that, they posted another clip together in which they answered 13 “embarrassing questions” about their relationship.

Hundreds of people flooded the comment section with reminders of the Dallas native’s late ex, King Von. Even after his passing, Asian continues to call herself Queen Von, which some fans of the rapper see as disrespectful. Others came to Asian Doll’s defense, congratulating her for being able to move on and find happiness again after losing Von.

See more of Asian and Jackboy’s TikTok’s here.