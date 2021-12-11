There was speculation that this romance was on the rocks, but Asian Doll retorted that her relationship with Jackboy was set in stone. The pair only recently revealed their pairing publicly, and it was the first relationship that Asian Doll has shared with the world since the passing of King Von. Since his murder a little over a year ago, Asian Doll has continued to pay tribute and declare her love for the slain rapper.

Although Doll and Jackboy have been relatively private about the ins and outs of their romance, she has often caused viral moments by mentioning the Florida artist.

At one point, she suggested that she wanted to "tie the knot" and later, she teased about having sex with her beau. However, Doll returned to Twitter this evening to make an announcement about her relationship status.

"SINGLE [celebration emojis] It’s time to live it up a lil mo," she wrote. Her fans flooded her mentions with questions, but many were happy to see that she was once again single because they believe it will bring a different side out of Asian Doll from this point on. The rapper didn't reveal what led to the breakup, but fans may receive a hint in the days to come.