Asian Doll has been publicly grieving the loss of her ex-boyfriend King Von on social media, sharing her favorite memories with the rapper and sharing countless tributes, like the tattoo on her hand and the ultra-realistic chain that she had commissioned. While Von will surely always remain in the rapper's memory, she appears to be ready to open the next chapter in her life. A few weeks ago, she said that she was at her "final stage of grief" and this week, many believed that she had already completed that stage after being spotted with viral rapper Popp Hunna, sparking dating rumors.

Both Asian Doll and Popp Hunna have addressed rumors linking them as a couple after they were spotted a few times. However, they're quickly shutting down any talk that they're together, taking turns to deny any of the rumors that have broken out.



Arun Nevader/Getty Images

"Me & popp Hunna friends so get off my d*ck & even if I was to date someone that’s my business tf," said Asian Doll in a tweet. "Stop clout chasin. Asian my dawg. Nothin more," added Popp Hunna.



Screenshot via Instagram

Popp Hunna recently burst into fame with the success of his song "Adderall (Corvette Corvette)", which took TikTok by storm. He was subsequently caught up in snitching allegations, which were co-signed by the likes of Lil Uzi Vert, Trippie Redd, and more.

Asian Doll has constantly been making headlines because of her posts about King Von. Many of her critics have been insulting the rapper and telling her to stop mentioning Von, so it's a little confusing to see the same people get angry at her for "moving on too quickly".