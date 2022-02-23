Asian Doll & Bizzy Banks Pop Off In The "Time Is Ticking" Music Video: Watch

Tuesday, February 22nd saw the arrival of Asian Doll's "Time Is Ticking" music video, which finds the 25-year-old Dallas-born star ferociously spitting over a drill beat alongside "Top 5" hitmaker Bizzy Banks.

"Bro she kills any drill beat," one YouTube user wrote in the comments of the visual earlier today. "This is her lane here. The first real female drill rapper, she sound so epic. Love it. Let's goooo Asian Doll [you] killing it, this [is definitely] your lane."

The song originally arrived on the Doll SZN Reloaded project from 2020, alongside titles like "Come Find Me," "Wet Wet," "Roll Call," and "Pull Up," featuring her late ex, King Von. "Been blasting this for over a year," another comment reads. "So glad the visual is finally out. Another anthem right here."

"I wish someone in the industry widely known with a huge fan base [would] hop on a song with her," someone else chimed in. "Give her that feature that'll push her further. She's mad talented. I just feel like in a sense maybe she is blackballed."

Check out the music video for "Time Is Ticking" above.

Quotable Lyrics:

Gotta bag this year, I’m greedy (uh-huh)

Glock nine, hollows feed it (boom! boom!)

His new bitch, she wanna be me (bitch)

I remember way back, my auntie selling crack (gang)