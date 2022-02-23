mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Asian Doll & Bizzy Banks Pop Off In The "Time Is Ticking" Music Video: Watch

Hayley Hynes
February 22, 2022 20:57
176 Views
04
0
Asian Doll/SpotifyAsian Doll/Spotify
Asian Doll/Spotify

Time Is Ticking
Asian Doll Feat. Bizzy Banks

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
13% (2)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Asian Doll and Bizzy Banks kill it over a drill beat on "Time Is Ticking."


Tuesday, February 22nd saw the arrival of Asian Doll's "Time Is Ticking" music video, which finds the 25-year-old Dallas-born star ferociously spitting over a drill beat alongside "Top 5" hitmaker Bizzy Banks.

"Bro she kills any drill beat," one YouTube user wrote in the comments of the visual earlier today. "This is her lane here. The first real female drill rapper, she sound so epic. Love it. Let's goooo Asian Doll [you] killing it, this [is definitely] your lane."

The song originally arrived on the Doll SZN Reloaded project from 2020, alongside titles like "Come Find Me," "Wet Wet," "Roll Call," and "Pull Up," featuring her late ex, King Von. "Been blasting this for over a year," another comment reads. "So glad the visual is finally out. Another anthem right here."

"I wish someone in the industry widely known with a huge fan base [would] hop on a song with her," someone else chimed in. "Give her that feature that'll push her further. She's mad talented. I just feel like in a sense maybe she is blackballed."

Check out the music video for "Time Is Ticking" above.

Quotable Lyrics:

Gotta bag this year, I’m greedy (uh-huh)
Glock nine, hollows feed it (boom! boom!)
His new bitch, she wanna be me (bitch)
I remember way back, my auntie selling crack (gang)

Asian Doll Bizzy Banks new music new song Time Is Ticking Female Rap music video
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Asian Doll & Bizzy Banks Pop Off In The "Time Is Ticking" Music Video: Watch
04
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject