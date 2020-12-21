Oh lord, this feud is getting heated fast. Over the weekend, Asian Doll called out Megan Thee Stallion and the City Girls, claiming that she was supposed to be on their collaborative record "Do It On The Tip", which is on Megan's debut studio album Good News. She didn't end up making the final cut, and she supposedly got a little messy when she decided to play the uncleared record on Instagram Live. That much incited a major beef involving all of the mentioned parties, as well as some forces that have absolutely nothing to do with the fight.

As of this publication, BIA stepped in to support Asian Doll and several others have also spoken up. In the midst of the battle, which features tons of since-deleted tweets and a very popular live stream from Asian, the Dallas-based rapper brought Lil Yachty into the mix, alleging that JT of the City Girls performed sexual acts on Yachty in exchange for the "Act Up" record.

In case you didn't already know, Lil Yachty wrote the majority of "Act Up", the record that really put the City Girls on the map. He's admitted as much, and now his involvement in the song is being brought up by Asian Doll as she tried to get the upper hand during her beef with JT, Yung Miami, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Following JT's deactivation of her main account on Twitter, Asian Doll wrote: "Yatchy wrote hits for b*tches while I FREESTYLE all my sh*t while me and yatchy record you s*cked his d*ck for ACT UP as well."

The tweet was deleted, but this isn't the first time we hear of anything sexual happening between Lil Yachty and JT. During her prison stint, JT seemingly alleged that Lil Yachty cheated on her with another woman, despite them not publicly dating. She claimed that the rapper didn't send her any letters or e-mails, which soured their personal relationship.

We'll keep you posted on all of the pertinent updates regarding Asian Doll's beef with the City Girls, specifically JT, and Megan Thee Stallion.